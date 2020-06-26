Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's 'The Boys' returns September 4th with weekly episode releases

A lot is poised to change in the fight against the Supes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
Comments
109 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Starlight in 'The Boys' season 2 teaser
Amazon Prime Video

One of Amazon’s tentpole Prime Video shows is finally close to resuming — though you’ll have to be patient if you want to see all of it. The service has revealed that the second season of The Boys will premiere on September 4th, but only the first three episodes. The remaining five will arrive weekly. The show creators want viewers to “absorb” what happens in the story, executive producer Eric Kripke said in a livestream (below). Of course, this also makes it difficult to rush through the show on a free trial — something Disney+ was keenly aware of when it strung out The Mandalorian (and later ended free trials altogether).

As for what happens in season 2? The stream included the first three minutes of the first episode, so steer clear after the initial teaser clip if you want to avoid spoilers. However, it’s safe to say there’s a lot to address after the end of season one. The namesake Boys are trying to survive both the law and Vought’s mostly corrupt band of superheroes, all the while dealing with the rise of supervillains and the uncertainties around Butcher. The new season introduces the social media superheroine Stormfront (who may challenge Homelander’s leadership) and even includes a part for comedian Patton Oswalt.

A lot is riding on this premiere. Amazon was clearly confident in The Boys when it renewed the show before launch, and the show’s success only raised expectations further. The wait and a pandemic have no doubt affected demand as well. It’s clear from the early hype that Amazon hopes to repeat its earlier success, though, and it won’t be surprising if there are more seasons in the pipeline.

In this article: Amazon, Prime Video, amazon prime video, the boys, streaming, internet, tv, television, Services, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
109 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

View
Facebook's advertiser boycott is getting even bigger

Facebook's advertiser boycott is getting even bigger

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
iOS 14 first look: Apple tries to do more but still keep things simple

iOS 14 first look: Apple tries to do more but still keep things simple

View
CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr