Amazon's 'The Boys' returns September 4th with weekly episode releases

One of Amazon’s tentpole Prime Video shows is finally close to resuming — though you’ll have to be patient if you want to see all of it. The service has revealed that the second season of The Boys will premiere on September 4th, but only the first three episodes. The remaining five will arrive weekly. The show creators want viewers to “absorb” what happens in the story, executive producer Eric Kripke said in a livestream (below). Of course, this also makes it difficult to rush through the show on a free trial — something Disney+ was keenly aware of when it strung out The Mandalorian (and later ended free trials altogether).

As for what happens in season 2? The stream included the first three minutes of the first episode, so steer clear after the initial teaser clip if you want to avoid spoilers. However, it’s safe to say there’s a lot to address after the end of season one. The namesake Boys are trying to survive both the law and Vought’s mostly corrupt band of superheroes, all the while dealing with the rise of supervillains and the uncertainties around Butcher. The new season introduces the social media superheroine Stormfront (who may challenge Homelander’s leadership) and even includes a part for comedian Patton Oswalt.