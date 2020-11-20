Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Amazon UK is investigating reports of stolen PS5 orders

Some people have had their PS5 orders replaced with cat food and other products.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Sony PlayStation 5
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Between supply shortages and a staggered release date, the PlayStation 5 has been almost impossible to buy. So you imagine what it must feel like if you were able to pre-order one, wait patiently for release day and then never see the console show up. That’s what some people in the UK have had to put up with over the last day. 

As Eurogamer points out, since the console came out across the pond on November 19th, there have been numerous reports on Twitter and Reddit of Amazon UK delivery people switching the contents of a PS5 delivery for something else. No one has gotten a box full of stones (yet), but the substitutions have been varied: pet food, a foot massager and a bag of bulgur. And while the contents of the packages have been different, the stories mostly all play out in the same way. The package gets delayed, and when it does finally show up, its sealed with clear tape instead of Amazon’s trademark Prime-branding.

After a slow response, a spokesperson for Amazon told Eurogamer the company wants to do right by customers. "We're all about making our customers happy, and that hasn't happened for a small proportion of these orders. We're really sorry about that and are investigating exactly what's happened," the spokesperson said. “We're reaching out to every customer who's had a problem and made us aware so we can put it right. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help."

According to some of the affected people Eurogamer spoke to, Amazon has asked them to wait 48 hours to see if their deliveries show up. The company has also reportedly offered some gift vouchers as an apology for what’s happened.

In this article: Sony, PlayStation 5, PS5, video games, Amazon, Theft, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
