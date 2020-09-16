Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony

Most of the world won't get the PS5 until November 19th

You'll have to wait a week longer to buy the PS5 in most places.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago
PlayStation 5
Sony

While Sony will start selling the PlayStation 5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12th, it plans to release the console in Europe and other parts of the world on November 19th. That means most people will have to wait an additional week to try and get their hands on the company’s next-generation console. When the system does make its way to the continent, it will start at €400 throughout the European Union and £360 in the UK.

Sony didn’t offer a reason for the delay, but a recent Bloomberg report said the company expects to manufacture 11 million PS5 units by March 2021, four million fewer than it had previously planned. Sony pushed back against those reports, saying: “While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false. We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

In this article: Sony, PlayStation 5, PS5, Europe, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
