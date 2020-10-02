Amazon Music HD is adding thousands more Ultra HD songs and albums

Amazon introduced its high-res music streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, last fall. Now, it says the service is about to get a whole lot better. Amazon Music is teaming up with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster thousands of songs and albums in Ultra HD.
“We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations.”