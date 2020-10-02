Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Vadym Terelyuk via Getty Images

Amazon Music HD is adding thousands more Ultra HD songs and albums

It's working with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster the tracks.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
33m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Studio mixing panel.Sound Mixer, Audio Mixer Slide. Music equipment blurred background.
Vadym Terelyuk via Getty Images

Amazon introduced its high-res music streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, last fall. Now, it says the service is about to get a whole lot better. Amazon Music is teaming up with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster thousands of songs and albums in Ultra HD.

“We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations.”

Amazon Music HD already has about five million songs in Ultra HD, with a depth of 24 bits and sample rate up to 192 kHz. Now, it will add albums ranging from Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day to Diana Ross’ Diana & Marvin and Lady Gaga’s Joanne

In addition to remastering more albums in Ultra HD, select albums and songs will be remixed in 3D Audio formats, like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. Amazon Music HD subscribers will be able to stream these 3D mixes via Echo Studio, which promises immersive audio. Albums like Tom Petty’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, Linkin Parks’ 20th anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory, the Ramones’ debut album and Selena Gomez’ Rare will soon be available in 3D Audio.

Amazon Music HD still costs $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members, or $14.99 for non-Prime customers. If you have Music Unlimited, you can get access to the HD tracks for an additional $5 per month.

In this article: amazon, amazon music, amazon music hd, hd, ultra hd, remaster, remix, 3d audio, universal music group, warner music group, songs, albums, echo studio, music streaming, audio, audio quality, news, entertainment, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

LG’s Wing is a weird, surprisingly practical smartphone

View
NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

View
Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy slashes 50 percent off TCL's 75-inch 8-series Roku TV

View
HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

HP's new 14-inch Spectre x360 flexible laptop is Evo-certified

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr