Amazon Music HD is adding thousands more Ultra HD songs and albums

Amazon Music HD already has about five million songs in Ultra HD, with a depth of 24 bits and sample rate up to 192 kHz. Now, it will add albums ranging from Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day to Diana Ross’ Diana & Marvin and Lady Gaga’s Joanne.

In addition to remastering more albums in Ultra HD, select albums and songs will be remixed in 3D Audio formats, like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. Amazon Music HD subscribers will be able to stream these 3D mixes via Echo Studio, which promises immersive audio. Albums like Tom Petty’s Wildflowers & All the Rest, Linkin Parks’ 20th anniversary edition of Hybrid Theory, the Ramones’ debut album and Selena Gomez’ Rare will soon be available in 3D Audio.

Amazon Music HD still costs $12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members, or $14.99 for non-Prime customers. If you have Music Unlimited, you can get access to the HD tracks for an additional $5 per month.