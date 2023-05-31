Amazon workers walk out to protest return to office mandates and the company's climate impact The event was streamed live in front of Amazon's Seattle headquarters.

Two employee groups at Amazon have joined together to stage a corporate walk out today, uniting to protest the company's return-to-office policy and to raise concerns about Amazon's climate impact.

Amazon Employees are walking out! https://t.co/3kxrYUZAy2 — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) May 31, 2023

Standing in front of Amazon's Seattle Headquarters, the group streamed the event live on Twitter — featuring speakers for both groups advocating for their united cause. Some speakers vented their frustrations with the company's policy to have workers return to the office for at least three days a week, telling stories about how the remote work kicked off by the COVID pandemic bought them precious hours at home with their family and saved them from hours of daily commute time. Another speaker married this idea to the company's climate goals, highlighting how remote work allowed more families to become one-car households. This dovetails into some of the groups' complaints that Amazon is failing to meet its own goals in its climate pledge of reaching zero emissions by 2040.

Despite touting the leadership of @climatepledge, Amazon's emissions have surged by a staggering 40% since signing on. https://t.co/Wgk3638uad — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) May 23, 2023

According to the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice Twitter page, more than 1900 Amazon employees pledged to participate in the walk out. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.