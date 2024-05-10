Amazon's Echo Dot drops to just $28

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Not all connected speakers have a voice assistant built in. The Sonos One SL , for instance, doesn't have a microphone. So, if you want to use your voice to control such devices, you may need to pick up a secondary smart speaker, such as Amazon's Echo Dot . As luck would have it, that little Alexa-enabled device is on sale for $28 . That's 44 percent off and just $5 more than the record-low price.

That's not to say the Echo Dot isn't a decent speaker in its own right. In fact, we think it's the best smart speaker under $50.

Amazon has been steadily improving the Dot's audio quality over the years and the most recent version from 2022 pumps out far louder and clearer audio than could be reasonably expected from a sub-$50 speaker. The globe-shaped speaker has some physical buttons, including ones for volume control and another that mutes/unmutes the microphone if you don't want Alexa to remain alert for voice commands at all times.

If you'd prefer to save a few extra bucks, you could instead opt for the Echo Pop . That Alexa-enabled speaker is currently half off at $20 . The colorful speaker also has a mic mute switch. It could prove to be a handy bedside speaker for listening to podcasts or a sleep story when it's time to nod off.

