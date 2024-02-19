Amazon's Echo speaker falls to $55 in Presidents' Day sale

Amazon is ringing in Presidents' Day with big sales on its Echo devices, including its fourth-generation Amazon Echo. The smart speaker is currently down to $55 from $100 — a 45 percent discount. Though released in 2020, Amazon's 4th-gen Echo is still its latest iteration and has held its weight over the years. We even named it 2024's best smart speaker under $100.

So, what makes the 4th-gen Amazon Echo so great? It stands above its competitors like the Google Nest Audio and HomePod mini thanks to features like two 0.8-inch tweeters combined with a three-inch woofer. It does a nice job of filling the room and has a solid bass thump while playing music. The 4th-gen Amazon Echo also supports lossless HD audio, allows you to call other people with an Echo device and offers voice control for lights, sensors and locks.

While the 4th-gen Amazon Echo is a solid buy, there are a few Echo devices also on sale that have a bit more oomph. Take the Echo Studio, which is back to its all-time low of $155, down from $200. This speaker is a great option for anyone wanting excellent sound quality. It has a subwoofer, stereo speakers and room adaptation.

Anyone who prefers a screen to just the speaker can enjoy the Echo Show 15's 29 percent discount. Down to $200 from $280, the 15.6-inch smart display is just $15 more than its record-low price. It has Amazon's Fire TV built-in and can be mounted to the wall for an easy viewing experience, whether in the kitchen or a playroom. Plus, it can provide recipes, space for to-do lists and a view of the home when everyone's away.

Then there's the third-generation Echo Show 10, on sale in charcoal for $195 from $250. The 10.1-inch HD device also has a screen but is still more of a speaker than a TV — though it is compatible with platforms like Netflix and Hulu. As for sound quality, the Echo Show 10 has two one-inch tweeters and a three-inch woofer. It offers many of the same things as the Echo Show 15, like a built-in camera (13MP compared to the 15's 5MP) and home monitoring.

Sale on Amazon Echo devices $155 $200 Save $45 See at Amazon

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.