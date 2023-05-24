Amazon's Fire TV Cube falls to a new all-time low in streaming sale Fire TV Stick models are also available at up to 38 percent off.

Amazon's Fire TV devices are currently on sale, with its Fire TV Cube reaching a new all-time low price at $120, down from $140. The third-generation model has been hovering around $125 since it dropped in September, so the latest discount is another $5 off. It's not a significant change, but you can use that leftover money to grab some batteries or even snacks for your next watch.

The third-gen Amazon Fire TV Cube has a 2GHz octa-core processor that claims to be twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It also features Wi-Fi 6E support, though you might need a compatible router to fully benefit from it, and has support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio and HDR. Plus, you can use Alexa to start video calls, change channels and more.

Amazon is also offering sales on a range of Fire TV Sticks with the 4K Max back down to its all-time low at $35 — a 36 percent discount, and quite a bit cheaper than the Fire TV Cube. It still supports Dolby Vision and Atmos audio, HDR and HDR10+, with a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and offers Wi-Fi 6.

The other Fire TV Sticks are also on sale for close to their lowest recorded prices, with the Fire TV Stick Lite dropping to $20 and the standard model offering the biggest deal, at 38 percent off, down to $25.