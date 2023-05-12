Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $35, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals AirPods Pro, Samsung SSDs and Anker chargers are among the discounted gadgets.

The biggest news in tech this week came from Google's annual developer conference on Wednesday. They announced three new devices: The Pixel 7a smartphone, the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. Discounts on brand new products don't happen often, but both Amazon and Google were quick to bundle Pixel 7a orders with a $50 Amazon gift card, or a free pair of Pixel Buds, respectively — not sales per se, but free stuff is still compelling for anyone already planning on getting a new phone. Of course, there were deals unrelated to Google too, like savings on Amazon devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Echo speakers, and nearly all Kindle models. There's also a sale on Anker charging devices and Apple AirPods Pro. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is a great option for those who want to watch movies, TV shows and sports in 4K. $35 at Amazon

As part of a larger sale on Fire streaming devices, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $35, which is a 36 percent discount and matches the lowest price the streaming device has gone for, including during Black Friday sales. If the screen you plan to use with the stick isn't 4K, you probably don't need this model. The Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale, going for just $20 after a 33 percent discount. Our commerce writer, Nicole Lee, named it the best budget streaming device in our guide. It grants access to the latest Fire TV interface and includes an Alexa voice remote so you can find content and change channels just by asking. Keep in mind that the Fire TV Stick Lite isn't able to control your TV's power or volume, so you'll need to use two remotes.

Google Pixel 7a

Google Google Pixel 7a + $50 Amazon Gift Card Google announce then immediately made its latest smartphone available for purchase at Wednesday's I/O event. Amazon was quick to offer a $50 gift card if you buy the smartphone from them. $499 at Amazon

Google officially announced the Pixel 7a towards the end of its I/O event on Wednesday. Within minutes, both Google's storefront and Amazon had the new smartphone for sale. Now both are sweetening the deal with add-ons. Amazon is bundling the phone with a free $50 gift card and Google is throwing in a phone case and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (which have an MSRP of $99).

The $499 mobile is a budget alternative to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, coming in $100 cheaper than the base model Pixel 7. It features the same Tensor G2 chip as its pricier siblings and actually has higher-res cameras and a slightly bigger battery. Our senior writer, Sam Rutherford, already published his review, and says, "it's got everything you need and more." The Amazon deal has one caveat: that bright coral color option you see in Sam's review isn't available on Amazon because it's a Google Store exclusive.

Anker 735 charger

Anker Anker 735 Charger This deal is within a dollar of the lowest price we've seen for this recommended 65W wall charger, and comes as part of a wider range of discounts on Anker charging accessories. $38 at Amazon

Anker has earned numerous accolades from us in our charging and battery guides, so it's nice to see the brand putting on a wide sale like this one. The Anker 735 Charger is $38.41, which is a 31 percent discount and only a dollar more than its lowest price ever. It will deliver up to 65W of power as it charges up your devices, which should be enough for fast-charging smartphones and tablets. A slightly newer version of the charging brick, confusingly also called the 735 Charger, won a top spot in our fast-charger guide. It's down to $48 after a 20 percent coupon. Just be sure to click the coupon box as you add the charger to your cart.

If it's time to replace the cable you use for your iPhone, you may want to consider the six-foot PowerLine II UBC-C to Lightning cord, which is just $9 after a 31 percent discount.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple's AirPods Pro are a great option for iPhone users, especially when they're $49 off. $200 at Amazon

The second-gen AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200, which is a record low. There really is no better pair of wireless earbuds out there right now for iPhone users. The AirPods Pro pair quickly with iPhones and switch between it and other Apple devices quickly. We also appreciate the hands-free Siri access it offers, so you can get questions answered, respond to texts and more just by using voice commands. The latest model offers excellent sound quality and active noise cancellation, plus much-improved Transparency Mode.

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Apple AirTag These Bluetooth trackers let you keep track of items like your keys and wallet from within Apple's Find My app, and the latest iPhone can even lead you directly to your lost things. $89 at Amazon

A four-pack of AirTags is down to $89 again at Amazon, which is close to the lowest price we've seen. These Bluetooth trackers let you keep track of items like your keys and wallet from within Apple's Find My app. And the latest iPhone can even lead you directly to your lost things, provided you're still within Bluetooth range. Just make sure to pick up a case or a holder for your AirTags when you buy, since they do not have built-in holes for keyrings.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Beats Fit Pro Even some of the new colors are discounted this time, along with the more subdued white, black and gray colorways. $160 at Amazon

Sometimes the best colors aren't included in a promotion, but this time, even the flashy colors of the Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off (unfortunately, the earth-toned Kardashian shades are only 10 percent off). That makes the Coral Pink, Tidal Blue and Volt Yellow shades just $160, which is the lowest price we've seen yet.

We named the Beats Fit Pro our favorite earbuds for working out and gave them an 87 in our review thanks to their secure and comfortable fit. They've got enough bass to get your exercise playlists pumping and the six-hour battery life will get you through a workout and well beyond. It's worth noting that they don't support wireless charging and they tend to work better with iPhones than Android phones, possibly because Apple owns the Beats brand.

MOOD MK1

Chase Bliss Mood MK1 Our managing editor Terrence O'Brien wrote about a different pedal from the brand last year and was impressed by the hardware. The MOOD MK1 is similarly well-regarded and one of the more popular pedals out there. $245 at Reverb

The MOOD MK1 effects pedal from Chase Bliss is down to $245 at Reverb and directly from Chase Bliss, which is a 30 percent discount off the usual $350 price tag. Our managing editor Terrence O'Brien wrote about a different pedal from the brand last year and was impressed by the hardware. The MOOD MK1 is similarly well-regarded and one of the more popular pedals out there. It was discontinued and replaced by the MK2 this year, which is why the deal only lasts as long as units remain, but it still a worthy music-making companion — particularly at this price.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD

Samsung 1TB T7 Shield SSD is on sale for just $75 at Amazon, which handily beats the original $160 list price. Of course, as is the way with storage devices, the price has been steadily dropping since it was released last year, but it's still a great way to expand the capacity of your devices. This is a more rugged version of the SSD we named the best portable option in our guide. The discount is part of a larger Samsung storage sale that also includes the internal 980 Pro SSD 2TB drive, which is $20 off and down to $140 and the 256GB EVO Select microSD memory card which is perfect for tablets and handheld gaming devices with a memory card slot. It's on sale for $18, which is 55 percent off the list price.

Eargo 7

Photo by James Trew / Engadget Eargo 7 These discreet and well-designed OTC hearing aids are $300 off as part of a Mother's Day sale at Eargo. $2,650 at Eargo

As part of a Mother's Day sale, the Eargo 7 is $300 off right now at the brand's website. an over-the-counter hearing aid made by a brand that acts more like a tech company than a stodgy medical device organization. Our editor-at-large James Trew tested them out, and found them to be pretty comfortable after an hour or so of wear and appreciated the battery life that was enough to get through a full day of use. They don't over emphasize sharp sounds or emit feedback like other hearing aids, and they adequately amplify sound. In the end he said, the Eargo 7s prove that "OTC hearing aids don’t have to mean scrimping on features and performance."

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

roborock Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum One of our top robot vacs is $270 off when you click the coupon before adding it to your cart. $679 at Amazon

A bunch of Roborock robot vacuums are on sale at Amazon right now, so you can pick one up for as low as $280. One of our favorite robo-vacs, the Roborock S7+, has a $270 clippable coupon that will bring the final price down to a record low of $680. While its mobile app left much to be desired, the S7+ is a solid dirt-sucker with handy zone-targeting and cleaning schedule features. It also has extra perks like a child lock and a "pin and go" option, which lets you send the machine to a specific location in your home for more precise cleaning.

Apple HomePod (2nd gen)

Engadget Apple HomePod (2nd Generation, White) Apple's latest HomePod is $20 off and down to a record low of $279. While not a huge discount, it is the first we've seen on this model that came out earlier this year. $279 at B&H Photo Video

Apple's latest HomePod is $20 off and down to a record low of $279. While not a huge discount, it is the first we've seen on this model that came out earlier this year. Apple fixed one of our biggest complaints about the original HomePod here — lackluster Siri capabilities. The new model can now recognize multiple users, play music from voice commands from a number of difference services, create recurring smart home automations and more. That, combined with the HomePod's excellent audio quality, clean design and lower price led us to give it a score of 84 in our review.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen)

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) This stylus is one of the best iPad accessories you can buy, and it will be useful for artists, note-takers and even those who just want a bit more precision when interacting with their tablet. $89 at Amazon

The second-gen Apple Pencil is back on sale for an all-time low of $89. If you have a higher-end iPad, it will come as no surprise that this is the stylus you should get to use with it. It's one of the best iPad accessories you can buy, and it will be useful for artists, note-takers and even those who just want a bit more precision when interacting with their tablet. It has little to no latency, and it magnetically attaches to the side of your iPad so you can keep it handy all the time.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB, no ads) The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and other Kindle models are on sale at Amazon. $145 at Amazon

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Signature is down to $145, which is close to a record-low price. It's likely overkill for most people, but the Signature has a lot of perks that avid readers of ebooks will appreciate including a larger, more responsive screen, automatic brightness and warm light adjustments and wireless charging. We also appreciate its USB-C charging port and slim bezels. You can also save money on other Kindle models right now, too, including our favorite budget ereader, the 2022 Kindle, and the Kindle Kids version.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Google Pixel Buds Pro Use code 55ENGAD at checkout to get the Pixel Buds Pro for the lowest price we've seen. $145 at Wellbots

You can still get Google's Pixel Buds Pro for only $145 at Wellbots when you use the code 55ENGAD at checkout. Google's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro earned a spot on our list of best wireless earbuds thanks to their solid sound quality, comfortable design, reliable touch controls and wireless charging. The buds also have a number of Android-specific features, including fine-tuned Google Assistant perks and automatic switching between Android devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Photo by Nicole Lee / Engadget Amazon Echo Show 8 The Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people, thanks to its mix of features and affordable price. $75 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is down to $75 right now, which is only $5 more than it was during the holiday shopping season last year. This is one of our favorite smart displays, and it will be best for those who already use Amazon's Alexa or prefer that virtual assistant over others. Its 8-inch size is just right for most rooms of the home, and it will be better for watching TV shows and video chatting than other, smaller smart displays. We also appreciate that it has an upgraded camera with a physical shutter that you can use when you need more privacy.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II These buds earned a spot on our list of best wireless earbuds for many reasons, but the standout is their noise cancellation performance. $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are down to $249 right now, which is close to their record-low price. These buds earned a spot on our list of best wireless earbuds for many reasons, but the standout is their noise cancellation performance. They are, by far, the best earbuds you can get today if you want to block out the world. They also have a comfortable design and great ambient sound as well. The discount on these buds is part of a larger sale on Bose headphones at Amazon, which also includes the QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279.

