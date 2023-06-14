Amazon's Freevee is adding free MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery channels

Amazon's Freevee is continuing to expand its lineup of cable-style streaming channels. The platform currently has more than 280 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and it's adding more from MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery .

Twelve MGM channels are coming to the service over the next few months, including one called MGM Presents and others dedicated to action and sci-fi shows and movies. There will be channels focused on individual shows, including The Pink Panther, Stargate, Green Acres and The Outer Limits. There are already dedicated channels for the likes of Paternity Court, In the Heat of the Night, The Addams Family and Teen Wolf.

Amazon bought MGM last year , and spinning up FAST channels to monetize the studio's wealth of films and TV shows makes a lot of sense. Perhaps there'll be a James Bond one at some point too.

Meanwhile, Freevee is adding 11 FAST channels from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) this month. They'll include reality and documentary shows such as Cake Boss, Extreme Couponing, Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Say Yes to the Dress and Long Lost Family.

WBD has made a push into FAST channels in recent months in an attempt to generate more revenue. It pulled shows such as Westworld and The Nevers from its own Max streaming service to offer those titles (and others) for free on FAST channels on the likes of Roku and Tubi.