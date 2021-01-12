AMD's Ryzen 5000 laptop CPUs arrive with big performance claims

After revealing its Ryzen 5000 desktop chips with much improved gaming performance, AMD is now gunning for Intel on the laptop front. The company just launched its new Ryzen 5000 mobile family with H-Series CPUs aimed at gamers and content creators, along with the power-friendly U-series chips designed for ultrathin PCs. Both lineups are based on AMD’s 7-nanometer Zen 3 technology and promise significant bumps in performance and battery life over the last-gen models.
The flagship models are the Ryzen 9 5980HX and 5980HS models, with 8 cores and 16 threads, running at up to 4.8 GHz with 45+ watt and 35 watt TDPs, respectively. Both are designed for gaming and content creation, with the HX allowing for unlocked overclocking on select systems. Other models in that lineup include the Ryzen 9 5900HX/HS, Ryzen 7 5800H/HS and the Ryzen 5 5600H/HS, with 35 watt TDPs for the HS models and 45+/45 watt TDPs for the HX/H versions. All the CPUs offer 8 cores and 16 threads, except for the 5600H/HS which has 6 cores and 12 threads.