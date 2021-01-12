Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD

AMD unveils 65W Ryzen 5800 and 5900 CPUs

You'll have to buy them as part of pre-built PCs, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AMD Ryzen processor
AMD

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors are fast, but miserly they are not — the 105W TDP (thermal design power) for most chips rules them out for smaller and more efficient PCs. That won’t be an issue before long, at least. AMD has unveiled non-X Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 9 5900 CPUs with a much lower 65W TDP. They should fit into smaller desktops (or use less-demanding power supplies) while delivering the eight- and 12-core performance you’d expect.

The company didn’t immediately outline how the chips might differ from the 5800X and 5900X apart from the lower power draw, although they’re clearly still based on the Zen 3 architecture.

There’s one main catch to these chips: you can’t just buy them as stand-alone upgrades. AMD so far intends to make them available solely for pre-built systems. That’s unfortunate if you have a custom PC, but it should make top-tier Ryzen chips available in a wider variety of computers.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: AMD, Ryzen, Ryzen 5000, ryzen 5800, ryzen 5900, Ryzen 7, Ryzen 9, CPU, processor, ces2021, Zen 3, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

View
Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr