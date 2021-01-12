AMD unveils 65W Ryzen 5800 and 5900 CPUs

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors are fast, but miserly they are not — the 105W TDP (thermal design power) for most chips rules them out for smaller and more efficient PCs. That won’t be an issue before long, at least. AMD has unveiled non-X Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 9 5900 CPUs with a much lower 65W TDP. They should fit into smaller desktops (or use less-demanding power supplies) while delivering the eight- and 12-core performance you’d expect.

The company didn’t immediately outline how the chips might differ from the 5800X and 5900X apart from the lower power draw, although they’re clearly still based on the Zen 3 architecture.