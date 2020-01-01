Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Frictional Games

'Amnesia: The Dark Descent' and its sequel go open source

The code for both is available through GitHub.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amnesia
Frictional Games

A little after its tenth anniversary, Amnesia: The Dark Descent is now open-source, allowing modders and aspiring game developers to delve into the title's codebase to see how the horror masterpiece was created. You can download the source code for both The Dark Descent and its sequel, A Machine for Pigs (which itself started out as a mod), through GitHub.

As series developer Frictional Games points out, the annoucement doesn't mean you can get the two titles for free. "It just means that people are free to use the source however they want as long as they adhere to the GPL3 license," the studio said. "The game and all of its content is still owned by Frictional Games. Just like before."

The Amnesia series already has a healthy modding scene, with ModDB hosting almost 1,000 community creations for the original alone. "The modding community has been incredibly creative over the years and it will be fun to see what it can do with the full source code at its disposal," said Frictional.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent originally came out on PC on September 8th, 2010. The series then eventually made its way to PlayStation 4 in 2016 and then Nintendo Switch last year. A new sequel, Amnesia: Rebirth, is slated to come out on PC and PlayStation 4 on October 20th.

In this article: personal computing, Amnesia, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

View
Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

Samsung's newest watches can now take ECG readings in the US

View
Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

View
Google Maps now shows you COVID-19 stats

Google Maps now shows you COVID-19 stats

View
The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr