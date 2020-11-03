Persistent 'Among Us' accounts could arrive in December

A couple of months ago, Among Us developers InnerSloth revealed that their multiplayer Mafia-style game has become so popular that they cancelled plans for a sequel. Instead their energy is now focused on improving the existing game, which is available on mobile devices (iOS, Android) and PCs via Steam.

After working to address some election-linked spam attacks with a server-side update, the team released a patch today that adds an option for anonymous voting, as well as toggles to show the task bar’s progress always, during meetings or never. Along with new cosmetics, it also has a “first pass” at colorblind support, which is a key accessibility change for a game that largely relies on colors so that players can tell one another apart.