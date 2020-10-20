Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Innersloth

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans a get out the vote 'Among Us' stream at 9 PM

Is AOC sus? Voters will find out during her 'Among Us' live stream on Twitch at 9 PM ET.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
'Among Us'
Innersloth

About a year ago the campaign for Donald Trump joined Twitch to push promotional live streams, and tonight, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will host her first stream on the service. Trump’s foray into Twitch streaming was curious after his administration targeted the same violent video games many Twitch viewers like to watch, while AOC’s previous interaction with Twitch focused on the Army’s attempts to use it as a tool for recruiting. Hopefully she can avoid a two-week ban for misconduct.

Ocasio-Cortez will be playing Innersloth’s breakout hit game Among Us with streamers including Pokimane. She plans to “officially declare orange sus” as well as encourage viewers to make a voting plan. Her new Twitch channel already has almost 250,000 followers, ahead of the inaugural stream that’s scheduled to begin at 9 PM ET.

In this article: Among Us, Twitch, streaming, alexandria ocasio-cortez, AOC, news, gaming
