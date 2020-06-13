Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pool via Getty Images

Twitch restores Donald Trump's account after a two-week suspension

It temporarily banned him for ‘hateful conduct.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
WEST POINT, NY - JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to West Point graduating cadets during commencement ceremonies at Plain Parade Field at the United States Military Academy on June 13, 2020 in West Point, New York. U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the graduating class of 1,107 cadets during a socially-distanced ceremony held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by John Minchillo-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool via Getty Images

Twitch has lifted its temporary ban on Donald Trump’s account. It suspended the president two weeks ago for “hateful conduct” related to controversial comments regarding Mexican migrants that he made in two streams.

The service cited a quote from Trump’s rally in Tulsa in late June as one of the reasons for his suspension. “Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” he said.

Twitch also took issue with a rebroadcast of Trump’s 2015 speech in which he declared he was running for president. At the time, he referred to Mexican migrants as “rapists.”

It’s not clear why Twitch determined that a two-week suspension would be appropriate in this case. A spokesperson declined to comment further on the issue, pointing Engadget to the statement Twitch gave two weeks ago:

"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed."

