Twitch restores Donald Trump's account after a two-week suspension

Twitch has lifted its temporary ban on Donald Trump’s account. It suspended the president two weeks ago for “hateful conduct” related to controversial comments regarding Mexican migrants that he made in two streams.

The service cited a quote from Trump’s rally in Tulsa in late June as one of the reasons for his suspension. “Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” he said.