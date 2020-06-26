Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has temporarily suspended Donald Trump’s account. The company says the channel’s broadcast of the President’s Tulsa Rally and recent re-airing of one of his 2016 campaign stops violated its hateful conduct and harassment policies. The comments Twitch took issue with feature the President making negative comments about Mexican migrants.

“Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” Trump says in one of the videos flagged by Twitch.