Reddit bans r/the_donald for a pattern of inciting hate speech

Earlier this month, several high-profile Reddit pages took a hiatus in protest of the company’s refusal to ban racist content. This seems to have finally caused Reddit to redefine its policies around hate speech and how it enforces them. Today, the company announced that it has banned about 2,000 subreddits, including one of the most prominent pro-Trump forums, r/the_donald. According to Reddit CEO, Steve Huffman, “The community has consistently hosted and upvoted more rule-breaking content than average, antagonized us and other communities and its mods have refused to meet our most basic expectations.”

The r/the_donald subreddit is not connected to the Trump administration, though Donald Trump -- whose account was suspended from Twitch today -- did use it to participate in an Ask Me Anything event as a candidate in 2016. The forum became so popular that it spun off into its own website a few months ago.