An electric dragster has passed 200MPH for the first time

Serious drag racing is becoming a bit kinder to the environment, as the first four-wheel all-electric dragster has completed a 200MPH pass for the first time ever. Driven by drag enthusiast Steve Huff, his car — aptly named “Current Technology” — set a trap speed of 201MPH at the Tucson Dragway in Arizona.

Huff spent most of winter working on his dragster which, according to his website, boasts 1,950 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque via its brushless A/C motor and 800-volt system. The record beats the previous fastest electric dragster speed of 189 mph, which was set by drag racing legend Don Garlits last year.