An Until Dawn remake is coming to PS5 and PC this year

The rumors were true: a remake of Until Dawn is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC later this year. As revealed during the latest State of Play showcase, the upgraded version of the interactive horror game is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and it will have several new bells and whistles.

You'll be able to experience the action from a third-person perspective for the first time. Ballistic Moon, which is handling the remake in the stead of original developer Supermassive Games, is expanding the color palette to make it more cinematic and bringing in contextual character movement animations.

There's also a new score from horror composer Mark Korven (The Witch), while the characters, visual effects and environments are all getting upgrades. "We’ve endeavored to keep the fantastic narrative integratory of the original, but we have seized the opportunity to expand upon unexplored emotional parts of the story," Ballistic Moon creative director Neil McEwan wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

The remake should arrive before the movie adaptation of Until Dawn that was announced in January. Unless the cast members all reprise their roles, the new version of the game will likely have bragging rights in at least one respect: the presence of a bonafide Academy Award winner in the form of Rami Malek.