Android Auto is glitchy in Android 11

You might not want to rush to install Android 11 if you depend on your phone for in-car music and navigation. Android Police points to reports on Google’s forums and Reddit of serious bugs in Android Auto. There are numerous audio problems, including intermittent music, calls that don’t route through the stereo and missing notification sounds. Google acknowledged that the Calendar app was missing for some users and is only coming back with an Android Auto 5.6 app rolling out to users.

There have also been at least two instances where Android Auto ‘soft-bricked’ phones like the Pixel 3 XL, forcing users to reboot or factory reset the devices to recover them.