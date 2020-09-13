Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW

Android Auto is glitchy in Android 11

It even forced factory resets in some cases.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Wireless Android Auto in a BMW car
BMW

You might not want to rush to install Android 11 if you depend on your phone for in-car music and navigation. Android Police points to reports on Google’s forums and Reddit of serious bugs in Android Auto. There are numerous audio problems, including intermittent music, calls that don’t route through the stereo and missing notification sounds. Google acknowledged that the Calendar app was missing for some users and is only coming back with an Android Auto 5.6 app rolling out to users.

There have also been at least two instances where Android Auto ‘soft-bricked’ phones like the Pixel 3 XL, forcing users to reboot or factory reset the devices to recover them.

Reddit users mtb_junkie and Yewtsan have suggested that disabling Bluetooth device scanning on the phone should help in at least some circumstances.

It’s not uncommon for brand new Android releases to have flaws, and we noted in our Android 11 review that the new OS appears to be buggy on the whole. The Android Auto issues appear to be particularly acute, though, and could be problematic if you depend on your phone to get around town. You may want to wait for the Auto app update and revisions to Android 11 itself before jumping in.

In this article: Android Auto, Android 11, transportation, Android, cars, smartphone, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX's next Starship prototype will try a 60,000-foot return flight

SpaceX's next Starship prototype will try a 60,000-foot return flight

View
Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

View
How a suicide video on Facebook Live went viral on TikTok

How a suicide video on Facebook Live went viral on TikTok

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears headed to the US

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears headed to the US

View
What to expect at Apple's September 15th event

What to expect at Apple's September 15th event

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr