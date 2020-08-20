Android 11 will offer wireless Android Auto features on most phones

Once Android 11 rolls out, the list of phones that can use wireless Android Auto will grow considerably. Google has updated Android Auto’s FAQ page (as spotted by 9to5Google) to add that almost all devices installed with the upcoming mobile OS will get the capability to connect to compatible in-car entertainment systems without a wire.

The updated page also notes that your phone must support 5GHz WiFi for wireless connection to work. Most modern smartphones can already do that, so you won’t have an issue unless you have an older or a low-end to mid-range device, some of which can only connect to 2.4GHz WiFi. Take note, however, that the EU has additional regulatory requirements when it comes to using 5GHz WiFi in cars.