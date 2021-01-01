Android COVID-19 tracking apps are experiencing loading issues

Apps that use the Android Exposure Notifications System are currently experiencing loading issues. The Android apps, which track the spread of COVID-19 via Bluetooth, are taking longer to load and carry out exposure checks, according to The Verge. Google's engineers are attempting to resolve the issue, which is reportedly affecting all apps that use the system worldwide. Engadget has contacted Google for comment.

We are aware of an issue affecting Android users of the #NHSCOVID19app who are receiving a loading screen notification.



We are working with Google to urgently investigate and resolve the issue as soon as possible.



➡️ https://t.co/rzgGGmuV13 — NHS COVID-19 app (@NHSCOVID19app) January 13, 2021

The NHS wrote on Twitter that users of its COVID-19 app in England and Wales are receiving a loading screen notification that reportedly stays in the notifications area. The health authority said it's working with Google to fix the problem as soon as possible.