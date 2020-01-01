Apple and Google are collaborating on COVID-19 contact tracing

With the COVID-19 crisis affecting almost every facet of society, Apple and Google announced today they’re partnering to work on Bluetooth technology that will allow governments and health agencies to better conduct coronavirus contact tracing. The companies stress user privacy and security will be central to the tools they develop.

The solution they’re developing will consist of application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level support to “assist in enabling contact tracing.” They say they plan to deploy the tools in two steps. To start, next month they’ll release APIs that will allow for interoperability between iOS and Android devices when using public health apps. Health care professionals who use those apps will be able to download them in the App Store and Google Play Store.