Latest in Gear

Image credit: hocus-focus via Getty Images

Apple and Google are collaborating on COVID-19 contact tracing

They say user privacy and security will be central to the tech.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
8m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

"stanbul, Turkey - January 25, 2013: Womans hands holding a iPad Mini displaying Google Application in a coffee shop. iPad is a touchscreen tablet pc produced by Apple Inc."
hocus-focus via Getty Images

With the COVID-19 crisis affecting almost every facet of society, Apple and Google announced today they’re partnering to work on Bluetooth technology that will allow governments and health agencies to better conduct coronavirus contact tracing. The companies stress user privacy and security will be central to the tools they develop.

The solution they’re developing will consist of application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level support to “assist in enabling contact tracing.” They say they plan to deploy the tools in two steps. To start, next month they’ll release APIs that will allow for interoperability between iOS and Android devices when using public health apps. Health care professionals who use those apps will be able to download them in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Developing...

In this article: health, covid-19, coronavirus, google, apple, medicine, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' is a gamble that paid off

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' is a gamble that paid off

View
The work-from-home gear you should actually buy

The work-from-home gear you should actually buy

View
NASA wants your miniature science payload designs for Moon rovers

NASA wants your miniature science payload designs for Moon rovers

View
Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

Rain may soon be an effective source of renewable energy

View
Apple makes some of its originals available for free

Apple makes some of its originals available for free

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr