Google’s Find My Device will soon detect unknown Bluetooth trackers

Android updates to its "Find My Device" network will alert users to unknown trackers, even if they aren't Google branded, the company announced during its I/O 2023 keynote on Wednesday. The updates will come in summer 2023, but the company did not give a specific date.

Unknown tracker alerts happen when the network detects a Bluetooth tracker, such as an Apple AirTag or Tile device, registered to another user following you around. With this Android update, any tracker compatible with the Find My Device network will show up on your app.

Other updates to the Find My Device app include a feature that pings compatible devices if you can't find them, ways to view location of those devices even if they're offline and new support for Tile, Chipolo, Pebblebee, Sony and JBL devices.

The Android announcement comes after Google and Apple partnered up earlier this month to address unwanted tracking across devices. The companies submitted best practices and instructions to allow unauthorized tracking notifications across iOS and Android devices. Other brands like Tile and Samsung have shown support for the effort.

