New Android feature alerts you to smoke alarms and other 'critical' sounds

Google has been adding a few new accessibility features to its products lately and today’s update is something for those who might want help hearing things around them. Sound Notifications is rolling out to Android (and Wear OS) devices and it’ll use the microphone in your phone to listen for things like beeping appliances, running water or barking dogs. Then, it’ll send you a push notification, vibration or flash the light on your camera.
Since this means your microphone will be on all the time, there are of course concerns about privacy and battery drain. The feature is not enabled by default — you’ll have to go into your Accessibility settings to activate it, if you’re okay with your phone listening to your environment. If you don’t see the Sound Notifications option yet, you may have to download Live Transcribe and Sound Notifications from the Play Store.