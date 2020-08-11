Google's app for the visually impaired adds food and document scanning

Google

The other mode is Scan Document, which as its name suggests can take a snapshot of a letter or other documents and read it aloud. Adams said this tool will “capture the entire document’s content in detail” for your screen reader to narrate to you, and can make tasks like sorting through mail easier. Compared to previous versions of the app, Scan Document can capture longer-form content, too.

Lookout’s new design is based on “feedback from the blind and low-vision community,” Adams wrote in the announcement. It works better with Android’s TalkBack screen reader, giving more space to the camera’s viewfinder so you can squeeze more into the frame. In addition, you can now scroll between modes at the bottom of the screen instead of having to tap back and forth to change them.

Finally, Lookout is no longer a Pixel-only app. You can install it from the Play Store on any Android device with more than 2GB of RAM and running Android 6.0 or newer. With the updates to Lookout and the recent rollout of Live Caption for Calls with the Pixel 4a, it’s nice to see Google improve its accessibility features to include a wider range of users.