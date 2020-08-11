Google's app for the visually impaired adds food and document scanning

Google launched its Lookout app in 2019 for people who are blind or have low-vision to navigate the world with their phones, but it was only available on Pixel phones with languages set to English. Today, the company is rolling out an update that not only adds French, Italian, German and Spanish to the list of supported languages, but also brings two new modes, a more accessible design and greater Android compatibility.
The first of the new modes is Food Label, which helps users identify packaged foods by pointing their cameras at the label. Lookout will guide you to place the product in a way that lets it be recognized via its packaging or barcode. According to Scott Adams, product manager for Google’s Accessibility Engineering, this would let Lookout “distinguish between a can of corn and a can of green beans,” for example.