Google's Live Caption feature for Pixel phones now supports calls

Part of the reason it was tricky to enable Live Caption for Calls is that the subtitles that appear on the screen can be screenshotted, which can be similar to recording a conversation. That brings up issues of consent and privacy. Google’s way around this is to alert people when Live Caption is being used on a call, saying “Hi, the person you’re about to speak with has call captions turned on. They’ll see captions of what you say to help them listen along.”

This approach is similar to what Google did with its Duplex restaurant-reservation AI that makes bookings over the phone on users’ behalf. Live Caption is an important feature that sets Google’s phones apart by making it easier for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to interact with content. If the company sticks to what it’s done in the past, it’s likely that the tool will roll out to other Android phones eventually, which is a good step towards improving accessibility overall.