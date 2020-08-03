Google's Live Caption feature for Pixel phones now supports calls

Google’s Live Caption tool is not only an important accessibility feature, but it’s also useful in noisy environments like a bar or a subway station. It’s available on Pixel phones and computers through the Chrome browser, and will provide onscreen subtitles for any media that plays audio on your device. But it didn’t work for calls before. With today’s launch of the Pixel 4a, though, Google is unveiling Live Caption for Calls and it’ll be available on the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, 4 and 4a.
The feature will work with all calls, whether they’re voice or video, cellular or WiFi. It’ll also support Google’s Duo and third-party apps like Telegram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Basically, as long as it’s a voice that’s played through the phone, it can be Live Captioned.