Android TV helps you find more to watch during quarantine

Let's face it: thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are probably spending more time streaming shows and movies, as well as playing video games. By this point, you've likely worked through whatever content you wanted to watch before the outbreak and are looking for new things to keep you busy. If you own an Android TV device, Google may be able to help with a couple of new entertainment-focused updates it announced today.

To start, Google is adding three new rows to Android TV's home screen that will allow you to access specific parts of YouTube quickly. The new sections are called "COVID-19 News," "Stay Home #WithME" and "Free movies from YouTube. The first and last sections are mostly self-explanatory; they'll allow you to catch up on the latest COVID-19 news and watch films with ads for free. The middle section, meanwhile, will highlight videos that involve cooking, listening to live music and working out. In adding the new rows, Google says it set out to create a way for people to access "fresh news and fun entertainment" quickly.