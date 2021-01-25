'Animal Crossing' updates send Mario and Hello Kitty to Carnival

You can’t attend Carnival in Rio de Janeiro (or anywhere, really) due to the pandemic, but Nintendo thinks it can bring the celebration to you. It’s releasing an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale update on January 28th that delivers that Brazilian flair to your virtual island. You’ll get access to suitably flashy attire from the Able Sisters starting February 1st, while the flamboyant bird Pavé will kick off the Festivale event on February 15th. You’ll be asked to catch floating feathers and trade them for a “passionate dance number.”

There will also be a host of seasonal items beyond the Carnival theme, including Valentine’s Day goodies as well as Groundhog Day and Super Bowl items.