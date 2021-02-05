This Animal Crossing remake of 'Too Many Cooks' is an adorable nightmare

Cast your mind back, if you can, to 2014. It was a simpler time, when we could go about our lives with more peace of mind than we can these days. It was also the year that Adult Swim induced countless nightmares with "Too Many Cooks," a masterful spoof of '80s and '90s TV show intros. To distract herself from everything that was going on in January, writer and comedian Jenn Welch recreated the classic viral video shot-for-shot in a completely different medium: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

"Too Many Nooks" is a remarkably faithful remake of the original. I don't want to spoil anything in case you somehow haven't seen "Too Many Cooks" (if not, fix that immediately), but the title and the 11-minute runtime are big parts of the joke. Welch perfectly recasts a certain character as the cute but kinda terrifying villager Pietro from the Nintendo Switch megahit.

If you need evidence that the videos match up almost perfectly, you can play them side-by-side simultaneously on ViewSync. Just don't blame us if you can't look at Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the same way ever again.