The Nintendo Switch just had its best quarter yet

Nintendo sold 11.57 million Switch consoles last quarter, bringing lifetime sales to 79.87 million. That’s a seven percent increase on the same period last year, and, more impressively, the Switch’s best quarter to date. Not bad for a console that’s approaching its fourth birthday. The extra units mean the Switch has now surpassed the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS family, which currently stand at 75.94 million units. If the Switch has a normal spring quarter — selling at least 2.5 million consoles — it will pass the Game Boy Advance, which managed 81.51 million sales. After that, the Switch only has three pieces of Nintendo hardware to overcome: the Wii, Game Boy and DS family.

The Switch’s popularity isn’t surprising. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and everyone is looking for ways to keep themselves entertained. If you’re trapped at home and vying for control of the living room TV, it’s useful to have a console that comes with its own screen.