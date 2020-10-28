Nintendo brings the first two No More Heroes games to the Switch

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (what else?), No More Heroes fans have to wait until next year to play Travis Touchdown’s newest misadventure. But Nintendo is making up for the delay of No More Heroes 3 with the surprise rerelease of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle for Switch. You can currently get both games for $18 apiece from the eShop before they go up to $20.

The No Heroes franchise is the brainchild of eccentric Japanese developer Goichi Suda, better known as ‘Suda51,’ and the indie studio he founded in 1998, Grasshopper Manufacture. The first two games in the series were cult classics on the Wii. While we’ve seen plenty of Wii U gems like Pikmin 3 and Tokyo Mirage Sessions make their way to Nintendo’s latest console, Wii titles have been fewer and farther between. We’re still waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker to get the Switch treatment.