Switch exclusive 'No More Heroes 3' has been delayed to 2021

Thank goodness for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Today, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced that No More Heroes 3, the latest adventure featuring Travis Touchdown, won’t be out this year. No More Heroes isn’t a juggernaut franchise on the scale of Metroid or Animal Crossing, but the Wii originals have a cult following and the third numbered entry was a much-needed exclusive in the Switch’s 2020 lineup. There’s still Bravely Default II, but otherwise Nintendo is banking on the aforementioned collection of 3D Mario classics, a port of Pikmin 3, Mario Kart: Live Home Circuit and a new Hyrule Warriors prequel game.

In a tweet, Grasshopper Manufacture said the delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team said the virus had caused “a real body blow” to its schedule and created “unforeseen delays in development.” Progress was being made, the developer added, but everyone involved wanted to “focus on prioritizing quality.” No More Heroes 3 was announced during Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019. A beautifully-animated story trailer was then shown at The Game Awards later that year, introducing an alien called Fu that Travis will presumably need to battle. The game follows Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, a spin-off adventure that released first on Nintendo Switch but is now available on PS4 and PC, too.