Animal Crossing: New Horizons holiday update arrives on November 19th

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons winter update is about to arrive, setting up some holiday events and adding some much-needed features to Nintendo's massively successful life sim. The company previewed two upcoming holiday events in a video, Turkey Day and Toy Day — you won't need the detective outfit to figure out what those relate to.
Turkey Day is Animal Crossing's spin on Thanksgiving. On November 26th, a chef named Franklin (who is a turkey, appropriately enough) will drop by the plaza. You can help create a feast by collecting ingredients.