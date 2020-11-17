Animal Crossing: New Horizons holiday update arrives on November 19th

On December 24th, aka Toy Day, black-nosed reindeer Jingle will show up and you can help deliver gifts to excited residents. You'll receive a gift of your own if you help Jingle out.

More and more holiday decorations will pop up on your island and plaza in the coming weeks. If you spot a decorated tree, shaking it might cause an ornament to fall out. You can use that to make holiday furniture. You'll be able to buy toys and pick up holiday clothing from December 1st-25th.

The update adds more reactions and hairstyles, as well as the option to expand your home storage in case you need more space for all the stuff you keep buying. Perhaps most importantly, Nintendo will, at long last, let you transfer your Animal Crossing: New Horizons save data to another Switch with relative ease.

You'll be able to download the winter update on November 19th. The next free update should arrive in late January.