Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

Cloud saves are coming to ‘Animal Crossing’ on July 30th

The Wave 2 summer update also adds dreams and weekly fireworks.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Animal Crossing Wave 2 update
Nintendo

Animal Crossing’s second summer update, Wave 2, arrives in just two days, and it’s bringing a much-needed feature: cloud saves. Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to enable Island Backup & Restoration Services, which will automatically upload islands and user save data to the internet at certain times. This should prevent your island from being lost forever.

Thanks to cloud saves, if your Switch is lost or damaged, you “may be able to recover your island paradise.” That doesn’t sound like a strong guarantee, but it is better than nothing. If your Switch is lost or damaged, you will have to contact Nintendo Consumer Support about restoring the island and user save data on your new or repaired device.

This feature is separate from the Save Data Cloud functionality offered for select Nintendo Switch games. According to Nintendo, “a function specific to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to move users and save data to another system is planned for later this year” and details will be announced in the future.

Wave 2 is also bringing dreams to Animal Crossing. When you go to sleep in the game, you’ll be transported to a dreamland where you’ll meet Luna. With her help, you can visit other islands in your dreams and allow others to visit your island in their dreams.

Finally, Wave 2 is adding another summer activity: weekly fireworks. The shows will begin at 7PM local time every Sunday through August. Like Wave 1, which introduced swimming, Wave 2 is adding a summer activity that you may be doing less of because of the pandemic. If you haven’t made it to many fireworks displays this year, watching them in Animal Crossing may provide some consolation.

You can look for these changes beginning July 30th. According to Nintendo, another free update will arrive this fall.

In this article: animal crossing, nintendo, switch, video game, save, cloud saves, backup, restoration, dreams, fireworks, wave 2, update, summer, user save data, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Sony's long-awaited A7S III is a videographer's dream

Sony's long-awaited A7S III is a videographer's dream

View
Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

View
TCL's 8-series Roku TVs are half price at Best Buy

TCL's 8-series Roku TVs are half price at Best Buy

View
Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr