Cloud saves are coming to ‘Animal Crossing’ on July 30th

Animal Crossing’s second summer update, Wave 2, arrives in just two days, and it’s bringing a much-needed feature: cloud saves. Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to enable Island Backup & Restoration Services, which will automatically upload islands and user save data to the internet at certain times. This should prevent your island from being lost forever.
Thanks to cloud saves, if your Switch is lost or damaged, you “may be able to recover your island paradise.” That doesn’t sound like a strong guarantee, but it is better than nothing. If your Switch is lost or damaged, you will have to contact Nintendo Consumer Support about restoring the island and user save data on your new or repaired device.