‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ adds swimming to its summer activities

Under normal circumstances, the summer is a time to go to the beach, swim in the ocean or take a dip in the pool. This year, though, you may have to relegate your swimming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Wave 1 of the game’s summer update enables you to go swimming and diving for sea creatures, build aquatic-themed accessories and get reacquainted with two familiar faces.

In New Horizons, you can only walk up to the water and cast your fishing line. This new update lets you dive right in, though. The trailer shows the player picking up sea stars, clams and eels, and then donating them to Blathers’ museum. You’ll also learn new DIY recipes and can deck out our home with sparkling, sea-worthy furniture.