Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ adds swimming to its summer activities

The update will be out on July 3rd and a second one is coming in August.
Marc DeAngelis
27m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Animal Crossing Summer Update
Nintendo

Under normal circumstances, the summer is a time to go to the beach, swim in the ocean or take a dip in the pool. This year, though, you may have to relegate your swimming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Wave 1 of the game’s summer update enables you to go swimming and diving for sea creatures, build aquatic-themed accessories and get reacquainted with two familiar faces.

In New Horizons, you can only walk up to the water and cast your fishing line. This new update lets you dive right in, though. The trailer shows the player picking up sea stars, clams and eels, and then donating them to Blathers’ museum. You’ll also learn new DIY recipes and can deck out our home with sparkling, sea-worthy furniture.

The trailer also reveals two characters who Animal Crossing veterans may recognize. Pascal the sea otter is a philosopher who loves clams, and Gulliver the seagull occasionally washes up on shore and, half-conscious, babbles to himself.

The update will be out on July 3rd, and Nintendo says that Wave 2 of the summer update will be out sometime in early August. The ability to jump in the water has been a frequently-requested feature for Animal Crossing, so hopefully this will scratch that itch.

In this article: animal crossing, animal crossing: new horizons, nintendo, nintendo switch, games, console games, console gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

'Marvel's Avengers' will pit the superheroes against MODOK

View
Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

Electrify America’s first cross-country EV charging route is complete

View
Twitch responds to sexual abuse accusations, bans several streamers

Twitch responds to sexual abuse accusations, bans several streamers

View
CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

CommStar will launch a relay satellite to talk to astronauts on the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr