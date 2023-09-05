Anker chargers and accessories are up to 49 percent off right now A five-in-one USB-C and HDMI hub will run you just $18.

Anker makes a wide range of useful devices, from charging gear to USB hubs and beyond. You can save on many of the company's products right now as a sale is taking place on Amazon . One device that's worth paying attention to if you have too many gadgets and not enough ports to plug them into is the Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C hub, which is 49 percent off at $18 . At the time of writing, there's also a $2 coupon you can apply to save a bit more.

This hub has a 4K 30Hz HDMI port, two for USB-C (which unfortunately don't support video output), one for USB-A and a 100W PD-IN port. There's passthrough charging support for up to 85W. You can use the hub to snappily move files between devices as well, since Anker says the three USB ports support data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps.

Another product worth considering is the GaN II 735 Charger, which supports 65W charging. It has dropped by 15 percent from $40 to $34 . It can top up your phone, tablet and laptop batteries simultaneously. Alternatively, you can connect a single device with support for 65W fast charging to juice up the battery at maximum speed. We reckon this is the best 65-watt fast charger you can buy. It's probably smaller than the charger you're using for your laptop.

In addition, you'll be able to snap up the 313 wireless charging stand for $15.19 , nearly a quarter off the usual price. This is our pick for the best budget wireless charging stand . Don't expect fast charging here — Anker's device tops out at 10W (and just 5W for iPhones). But you can position your phone in landscape orientation while it's charging and that price is tough to beat.

