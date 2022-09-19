Anker charging accessories are up to 39 percent off for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you're seeking a wireless charger or other smartphone accessories, now is a good time to stock up. For today only, you can pick up various Anker products at Amazon with discounts as high as 39 percent, including its 622 Magnetic Battery, USB-C to Lightning cables and 533 USB-C Hub with 100W power delivery.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) snaps right on to your iPhone 12/13, boosting range by a significant 5,000mAh. It's relatively thin at 12.8mm, attaches using a super-strong magnet and charges either wirelessly or via the USB-C port and included cable. It also doubles as a kickstand, letting you prop up your phone for video chats, movie watching and more. It's normally priced at $60, but you can now grab one for $45 for a savings of $15 (25 percent).

If you're tired of losing iPhone charging cables and just want to get a bunch of them, Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a five-pack for $37, or 38 percent off the regular $60 price. For that, you get two 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables and one 10-footer, each compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging.

And if it's a hub you're after, Anker's 533 8-in1 USB-C Hub is a solid option. It offers 100W power delivery, 4K 60Hz HDMI, USB-C 3.2 10 Gbps, two USB-A 3.2 10 Gbps and SD/microSD UHS-1 ports. That makes it ideal for connecting all types of accessories to MacBooks or certain iPad Pro models, while not taking up a lot of desk space. It's on sale for $56, which is a full $24 (30 percent) off the normal price. If you're interested in any of these, act soon, because it's strictly a one-day sale.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.