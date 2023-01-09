Anker charging accessories are at all-time lows today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Anker is notable for its premium charging products, but you also pay a premium for the extra quality. You can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 46 percent. Some of the key items include the Anker 726 Charger Nano II 65W ($37 or 32 percent off), the 347 Power Bank, priced at $56 instead of the usual $100 and a two-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables ($24 or 37 percent off)

If you need portable power for up to four devices, the 347 Power Bank delivers 40,000 mAh with USB-C high-speed charging for MacBooks, iPhones or Android smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. You can connect devices via the two USB-C and two USB-A ports to ensure they stay charged on the go. It's on sale for $56 right now, saving your 44 percent off the full price.

Meanwhile, Anker's 726 Nano II charger offers an impressive 65W of charging power in a small size. That lets you charge a single device like MacBook Pro/Air quickly at a size 50 percent smaller than the stock Apple charger. You can also charge up to two USB-C devices at a time. Normally priced at $60, you can pick it up now for $40 ($20 off).

Finally, Anker's 10-foot PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a two-pack for $24, or 37 percent off the regular $30 price. That gets you a pair of long cables compatible with 20 watt USB-C chargers. Plenty of other Anker devices or on sale too, including the PowerExpand 8-in1 USB charger ($49 or 46 percent off), the 30W PowerPort Strip PD2 Mini ($26 instead of $40) and more.

