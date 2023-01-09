Anker charging accessories are at all-time lows today

Anker is notable for its premium charging products, but you also pay a premium for the extra quality. You can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 46 percent. Some of the key items include the Anker 726 Charger Nano II 65W ($37 or 32 percent off), the 347 Power Bank, priced at $56 instead of the usual $100 and a two-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables ($24 or 37 percent off)Shop Anker charging accessories at Amazon
If you need portable power for up to four devices, the 347 Power Bank delivers 40,000 mAh with USB-C high-speed charging for MacBooks, iPhones or Android smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. You can connect devices via the two USB-C and two USB-A ports to ensure they stay charged on the go. It's on sale for $56 right now, saving your 44 percent off the full price.
Meanwhile, Anker's 726 Nano II charger offers an impressive 65W of charging power in a small size. That lets you charge a single device like MacBook Pro/Air quickly at a size 50 percent smaller than the stock Apple charger. You can also charge up to two USB-C devices at a time. Normally priced at $60, you can pick it up now for $40 ($20 off).
Finally, Anker's 10-foot PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a two-pack for $24, or 37 percent off the regular $30 price. That gets you a pair of long cables compatible with 20 watt USB-C chargers. Plenty of other Anker devices or on sale too, including the PowerExpand 8-in1 USB charger ($49 or 46 percent off), the 30W PowerPort Strip PD2 Mini ($26 instead of $40) and more.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.