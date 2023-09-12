Anker charging accessories are up to 50 percent off at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best charging products out there, but the extra quality comes at a price. If you've been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessories at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent. Some of the key items include the Anker 621 MagGo magnetic charger ($30 or 50 percent off), the 511 Nano 3 PIQ 3 charger at $17 in all colors, the 313 Power Bank 10,000 mAh portable charger and the MacBook Pro 100W charger ($27 or 30 percent off).

The Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) snaps right on to your iPhone 12/13/14, adding 5,000mAh of range. It's relatively thin at 12.8mm, attaches using a super-strong magnet and charges either wirelessly or via the USB-C port and included cable. It also doubles as a kickstand, letting you prop up your phone for video chats, movie watching and more. It's normally priced at $60, but you can now grab one for $30 for a savings of $30 (50 percent).

The Anker 313 Power Bank, meanwhile, comes with a 10,000 mAh battery app and PowerIQ charging tech to triple the battery life of your iPhone or Android smartphone, all in a relatively slim and light size. Anker's 511 30W Nano 3 charger is one of our favorite accessories for Apple Watches and it's down to $17 instead of the usual $23. It's compact, foldable and has built-in safeguards to protect against overheating — and it's even powerful enough to juice up an iPhone.

Finally, the company's 100W MacBook Pro charger is on sale for $27, or 30 percent — a particularly good deal if you compare it to Apple's own MacBook Pro chargers. It can charge up a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro to 100 percent in just an hour and twenty minutes, while taking up a lot less space than the factory charger. The sale includes a number of other chargers, cables and other devices, but it's best to act soon before the sale ends.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.