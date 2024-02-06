Anker charging accessories are up to 52 percent off

Anker makes some of the most-recommended charging products out there, but the extra quality comes at a price. If you've been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessories at Amazon with discounts of up to 52 percent. Standout products include the Anker Prime Power Bank ($90, the lowest price we've seen by far), iPhone 15 portable charger ($20 instead of $30), Nano II 30W fast charger ($16, 33 percent off) and a USB-C Cable 3-pack for $18, saving you 40 percent.

To start with, the Anker Prime 20,000mAh 200W power bank is our pick for the best premium power bank. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port capable of delivering a total charging output of 200W. That means you can charge two laptops at 100W each simultaneously. That 100W charging goes the other way too, so you can fully recharge the power bank in just 75 minutes.

Another great deal is on the iPhone 15 portable charger (Nano Power Bank), so called because of the USB-C connector. It attaches to the bottom and offers 5,000mAh hours of charging at a relatively quick 22.5W and of course works with other USB-C devices including iPad Pro/Air, AirPods, Android smartphones and more.

The Anker Power Bank 10,000mAh portable charger can charge an iPhone 14 twice and an iPad Mini up to 1.3 times, according to the company. It also has the benefit of two ports, so it can charge two devices at once. Meanwhile, the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II compact fast charger has enough juice to charge a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed and apply a relatively quick charge to smartphones, tablets and more.

Finally, if it's cables you're after, Anker has those, too. You can grab the Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C 3-pack (3.3-, 6-, and 10-feet lengths, 100W limit) for just $18, for a savings of 40 percent. This is one of the better off-season Anker sales we've seen, but it's always best to act soon if you're looking to buy.