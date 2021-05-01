Eufy's popular budget robovacs reach all-time lows in Amazon's one-day sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now is a prime opportunity to buy a robot vacuum if you're cost-conscious. Amazon is running a one-day sale that has dropped the prices of Anker's Eufy-branded robovacs to all-time lows. The mid-tier BoostIQ RoboVac 15C is down to $140, or less than the 11S we recommended in March, while its more powerful BoostIQ RoboVac 30 sibling has been discounted to $150. Be sure to check Amazon's other Deals of the Day here.

We liked the BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for delivering effective cleaning and strong collision avoidance at a good price, even when it wasn't on sale. The 15C builds on that with WiFi and support for voice helpers like Alexa and Google Assistant, while the 30C improves suction power and includes boundary strips. These won't clean high-pile carpet, but they should otherwise do a solid job of tidying your home without straining your bank account.

