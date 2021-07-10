Anker's Liberty 3 Pro earbuds offer customized ANC for $170

Anker's Soundcore line is a great place to look if you're hoping to save some money on your next pair of earbuds. The company offers a range of designs at affordable prices that undercut much of the competition. What's more, Anker doesn't make many sacrifices when it comes to sound, performance and features to keep those prices low. Today, the company debuts the Liberty 3 Pro: a $170 follow-up to 2019's Liberty 2 Pro that adds active noise cancellation (ANC), improved audio and a refined design.

The Liberty 3 Pro has a similar look to the Liberty 2 Pro with silicone fit wings and a shape that's built to relieve pressure and discomfort. Anker says the new earbuds are 30 percent smaller than the previous model and they're IPX4 rated for moisture protection. On-board controls return to give you easy access to music and calls. Inside, the company explains that "an upgraded dual driver configuration" developed alongside nearly two dozen Grammy winning producers powers its "best sounding model to date." Anker's Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA) has been updated to version 2.0, enabling more detail without distortion. The Liberty 3 Pro also supports Sony's LDAC codec for wireless audio, a standard that transmits more data over Bluetooth for high-res listening.

Anker/Soundcore

The biggest addition here is ANC. The noise-cancelling setup employs Anker's HearID tech that can tailor the sound profile of the earbuds to your hearing. After a quick hearing test, HearID can increase certain frequencies that may be more difficult for you to hear in each ear. HearID also powers the active noise cancelling tech here, automatically customizing the level of noise reduction based on the clamor around you. Anker says the system creates an individual sound profile that accounts for in-ear pressure as well. The Liberty 3 Pro is also outfitted with AI-powered background noise reduction for calls and three ambient sound modes for a variety of scenarios.

Anker says the Liberty 3 Pro will last up to six hours on a charge with ANC on or up to eight hours with noise cancellation disabled. The included case supports wireless charging and holds up to three additional charges. A quick-charge feature will give you three hours of use in just 15 minutes.

The Liberty 3 Pro is available today for $169.99 (£139.99/€159.99/$199.99 CAD) in black, white, gray and purple color options.