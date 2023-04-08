Anker Soundcore noise-canceling headphones are up to 36 percent off right now Grab some noise-cancelling headphones for as little as $56.

Anker is best known for its chargers and power banks, but its Soundcore brand offers some surprisingly good value wireless headphones. If you've been looking for a pair with noise cancellation and want to pay less than a $100, it has several models currently on sale at or near all-time lows. Those include the Soundcore Life Q30 model on sale for just $56 (30 percent off), the Soundcore Space Q45 priced at $100 for a $50 discount and the Space A40 wireless noise-cancelling earphones, down to $64 or 36 percent off the regular price.

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30

Both the Soundcore Life Q30 and Soundcore Space Q45 headphones offer a comfortable fit thanks to the ample padding. They deliver superb battery life of up to 40-50 hours, can connect two devices at once and come with a 3.5mm cable for wired listening (though only the Space Q45 lets you use ANC when wired). The ANC can't of course, beat high-end headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort 45, but it does a great job of reducing lower-end rumble from jet planes, trains, etc.

For the extra money, The Space Q45 it has an adaptive ANC mode that can automatically adjust the headphone's ANC strength based on your surroundings. The Life Q30, on the other hand, just offers three preset ANC levels. For Android users, the Space Q45 also supports the higher-quality LDAC audio codec. Both let you tune the audio using Anker's companion app, which offers a graphic EQ tool and a few alternative sound profile presets.

Meanwhile, the Soundcore Space A40 earbuds can reduce noise by up to 98 percent, according to Anker. They have a one-touch transparency mode, adaptive noise cancellation and wireless high-res audio. A feature called Hear ID Sound is designed to analyze how you hear music to create a sound profile tuned for your ears. You'll get up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, with the charging case providing another 40 hours of playback. Charging for 10 minutes could get you up to four hours of playtime. Soundcore promises "pumping bass" along with "rich middle and crisp trebles" thanks to the 10mm drivers.

