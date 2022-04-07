Anker's affordable Eufy RoboVac 11S drops to $160 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Spring cleaning has a way of sneaking up on us all, but luckily you can outsource the vacuuming portion of your chores to a semi-autonomous robot. Anker's Eufy brand has a number of solid robot vacuums at various prices, and many of them have been discounted on Amazon. Key among them is the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, which is $70 off and down to $160. This model earned a spot in our budget robot vacuum guide thanks to its slim frame and solid cleaning chops.

The most important thing to know about the RoboVac 11S is that it does not have WiFi connectivity. That means you won't be able to control it from your phone, but it does come with a physical remote that lets you do things like set cleaning schedules and up the suction power using BoostIQ or Max modes. It cleans both hard and carpeted floors well and has pretty decent collision avoidance. Most robot vacuums will bump into furniture every now and then, and the 11S is no different, but it's better at avoiding obstacles than many others at this price range. It's also less than three inches high, so it may be able to slip under some of your furniture to clean hard-to-reach spots. It's hard to beat a robot vacuum for $160, so if you can live without WiFi features, the 11S is a solid option.

In addition to the RoboVac 11S, there are a number of other Eufy robot vacuums on sale right now. The RoboVac G30 is essentially an updated version of the 11S with more suction power and WiFi connectivity, and it's $90 cheaper than usual and down to $230. Another one of our favorites, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid, is down to $530 thanks to a clippable $120 coupon on its product page. It held its own against premium Shark and iRobot devices, earning a spot in our best robot vacuums guide. Despite not having a self-cleaning base, the X8 Hybrid impressed us with its easy setup, strong cleaning abilities, accurate home mapping and its 250-milliliter water tank than you can fill to turn the vacuum into a smart mop.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.