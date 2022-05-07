Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 41 percent off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Anker's Eufy brand offers some very affordable robot vacuums that just got even cheaper thanks to a sale on at Amazon. The most interesting model is the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max that's available for just $160, for a savings of $90 (36 percent) off the regular price. That's very inexpensive for a model that earned a spot in our budget robot vacuum guide thanks to its attractive looks and super solid design.

The RoboVac 11S Max is missing certain features like WiFi connectivity, which isn't surprising given the price. However, it's still easy to control using the physical remote that allows you to set things like cleaning schedules or change the suction power using BoostIQ or Max modes. It cleans both hard and carpeted floors with up to 2,000 Pa of suction power, and is pretty decent at avoiding collisions considering the price. It's only three inches high so it fits under a lot of furniture, and if it does hit something, it's quite sturdy.

If you do want WiFi or other more advanced features, the Eufy G30 Hybrid is on sale for $220, for a savings of 41 percent off — the cheapest price we've seen on it so far. It's effectively an updated version of the 11S with WiFi connectivity, giving you smartphone control via the Eufy app. It can map out your home using the Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 system, allowing for more logical route planning instead of random paths. It also offers up to 2,000 Pa suction and boundary strips to block off specific areas. The sale finishes in less than 24 hours, so it's best to act soon.

