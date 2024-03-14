Annual subscriptions to Max are currently 40 percent off

If you're ready to commit to a year of Max, you can do so for a 40 percent discount. Right now, every tier of the streaming service is on sale — that includes the ad-free, 4K version for $140 annually, which works out to $12 per month instead of the regular $20 monthly. The least expensive sub is ad-supported and goes for $70 yearly, or $5.83 per month as opposed to $10. Between the two is an ad-free level without 4K support that's going for $105 for the year, when you'd usually pay $192 for 12 months.

The deal is open to all new subscribers. Existing subscribers who buy their service direct from Max.com can also take advantage. If you're a returning subscriber and previously went through Max.com, the Apple App Store or Google Play, you can also get the discount. Unfortunately, only new subscribers via Fire TV are eligible. The timing of the deal is tied to March Madness promotions, as Max will stream all 2024 Division I NCAA men's basketball championship games live, along with other live sports.

For those who don't remember, Max is the name given to the streaming service that combines HBO's programming with Discovery+ content. While the name may be less memorable, the smooshing of the two services means more content to peruse — from brands like HGTV and Food Network — in addition to fine HBO fare like The Last of Us and True Detective. It's also where you can find Studio Ghibli films and A24 movies. Plus Our Flag Means Death, though canceled, was fantastic. There's a reason we named Max one of the best streaming services out there.

