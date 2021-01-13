Anova's sous vide Precision Cooker is $90 off today at Best Buy

Sous vide first-timers don’t need to fear because the Precision Cooker is pretty easy to operate and Anova has a bunch of helpful tips and recipes on its website. The device attaches to your own pot and you then set your cooking preferences either with the on-device controls or via WiFi through the companion mobile app. This midrange model has 1,000W of power and will run for up to 5,000 hours, making it a good size for home chefs who also like to entertain on occasion. The device itself is water- and steam-resistant, partially dishwasher-safe thanks to some detachable components and small enough to store in a kitchen drawer easily.

The standard Precision Cooker dropped to $150 last summer and it’s been over one year since we’ve seen it drop to this low of a price. This one-day deal also makes it even more affordable than the $129 Anova Precision Cooker Nano, which is a 750W machine and connects via Bluetooth rather than WiFi. If you’re new to sous vide, be sure to check out our guide to smart sous vide cooking for tips as well as the accessories that are worth buying.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.