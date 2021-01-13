Latest in Gear

Anova's sous vide Precision Cooker is $90 off today at Best Buy

It's a record-low price for the WiFi-connected kitchen gadget.
Valentina Palladino
9m ago
Anova Precision Cooker
It’s fun to experiment with new cooking methods, especially if you have “cooking at home more” on your New Year’s resolution list. Now you can get a unique kitchen gadget for less that may lead you to try new recipes. Anova’s Precision Cooker sous vide is down to $119 at Best Buy, which is $80 off its normal price. If you sign up for a free My Best Buy account, you’ll get an additional $10 off, bringing the Precision Cooker down to its all-time low price of $109.

Buy Anova Precision Cooker at Best Buy - $109

Sous vide first-timers don’t need to fear because the Precision Cooker is pretty easy to operate and Anova has a bunch of helpful tips and recipes on its website. The device attaches to your own pot and you then set your cooking preferences either with the on-device controls or via WiFi through the companion mobile app. This midrange model has 1,000W of power and will run for up to 5,000 hours, making it a good size for home chefs who also like to entertain on occasion. The device itself is water- and steam-resistant, partially dishwasher-safe thanks to some detachable components and small enough to store in a kitchen drawer easily.

The standard Precision Cooker dropped to $150 last summer and it’s been over one year since we’ve seen it drop to this low of a price. This one-day deal also makes it even more affordable than the $129 Anova Precision Cooker Nano, which is a 750W machine and connects via Bluetooth rather than WiFi. If you’re new to sous vide, be sure to check out our guide to smart sous vide cooking for tips as well as the accessories that are worth buying.

