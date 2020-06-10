Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anova

Anova's Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is $200 off on Amazon

A great price for great results.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
19m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Anova Sous Vide
Anova

We’re pretty big fans of sous vide (“under vacuum”) cooking, but it’s not the easiest culinary skill. Fortunately, there are a number of gadgets out there designed to make it more accessible, and our more food-orientated editors frequently sing the praises of Anova’s products — what’s not to like about perfectly-cooked food with minimum effort? Now, its Pro Precision Cooker is available on Amazon for just $199 — that’s a whopping $200 off the usual cost of $399, and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. The standard Precision Cooker, meanwhile, is now on sale for $149, down $50 on the usual price of $199.

Buy Anova Precision Cooker Pro on Amazon - $199

Buy Anova Precision Cooker on Amazon - $149

Both models promise to give perfect results every time, circulating water at exact temperatures to ensure food is never undercooked or overdone. Cook everything from chicken and fish, to eggs, vegetables and beef, with the accompanying Anova app giving you access to thousands of recipes.

Both the Pro and standard versions operate in the same way, attaching to your own pot or container and communicating the cooking process to your smartphone via WiFi. The main difference between them is size. The 1,200-watt Pro is able to heat up to 20 gallons of water and will run for a minimum of 10,000 hours before shutting down, making it a solid choice for big families or regular entertainers. The more compact 1,000-watt standard model will run for up to 5,000 hours, and is just the right size for most home chefs, cooking for up to eight people at once. However, with Amazon’s massive discount on the Pro bringing it down to the usual price of a standard, choosing the more powerful option is a no-brainer, especially as it touts better durability — drop it on the floor or dunk it underwater (both feasible kitchen scenarios) and it’ll keep on cooking.

That being said, both the Pro and standard may well offer a little too much power for the more casual cook, so it could be worth waiting for the budget Nano model to come down in price. This 750-watt version runs for up to 3,000 hours and operates via Bluetooth, and will take up considerably less space in your kitchen. It’s $129 at the moment, the highest price we’ve seen for months, but it won’t stay there forever — at the end of last year we saw it drop to a much lower $79, so you can probably expect a similar deal in the future.

 Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Anova, Pro, Standard, Nano, Sous Vide, precision cooker, Amazon, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, commerce, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View
The Morning After: Is Apple ready to shift from Intel to its own CPUs?

The Morning After: Is Apple ready to shift from Intel to its own CPUs?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr